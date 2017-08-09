Bobby Valentino Hits Transgender Woman With A Lawsuit And She Claps Back

The trans women involved in the case, Reima Houston, sat down for an interview and it turns out she’s actually not a sex worker, but a woman with a background in mass communications. According to her, she met Valentino at an Atlanta club back in July. The “Slow Down” crooner gave Reima and her friends the VIP treatment and Reima assumed that they were about to start a professional relationship. When asked about the vibe she originally got from Valentino, Reima said, “I got the instance of ‘I’m about to be put on into the industry,’ I got that vibe of, you meet a celebrity, he’s talking about the industry, entertainment, he’s talking about putting you into things that’s going to get you in the limelight of what you went to school for.”

Reima says Bobby knew she was transgender and didn’t mind. Eventually, they met up again at Reima’s home and at first, another person was there with them — Reima’s friend. Reima says Bobby told her friend to leave. After she left, Bobby started taking off his clothes. “He’s talking, I see the pants coming off. So, at first, I’m like wait a minute, so I grab my phone.” Eventually, Reima says she forced Bobby out of her place by recording him on camera and he left his shoes and keys trying to get out. That’s why Reima can be heard saying in the video, “If you want it back, bring me some money. Call me so I can tell you the price.”

This explains the extortion claim Bobby hit Reima with, but Reima says she’s fully prepared to fight the lawsuit, considering Bobby’s “manipulative” intentions. You can watch Reima’s interview with BET.com here and we’ll keep you updated as the case develops.

