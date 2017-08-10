Come Get Your Friends! Brandy Tells Monica To Correct Her ‘Evil A*s Fans’

called outand her fans while paying tribute to Whitney Houston.

Today is Whitney’s birthday and while most of her fans and loved ones are simply celebrating her today, Brandy was busy fussing with Monica’s fans. Apparently, she faced from some serious pushback after posting a collage of her and Whitney. Why? Because Monica posted her birthday remembrance first.

The hate got so bad that Brandy could no longer ignore it.

“Monica needs to really check her evil a*s fans…it’s so much stuff I can post about the hateful things they say to me…but I will never have time for that,” Brandy stated.

Brandy seemed particularly frustrated that she was accused of trying to thro shade at Monica when all she really wanted to do was show Whitney some love on Instagram.

“Always thinking something is about [Monica]. It’s not!!!” the singer asserted before “It’s petty for everything that I say about Whitney for someone to have the audacity to think it’s about someone else other than her.”

Before she wrapped up her rant, Brandy called on Monica directly to get her fans in line, implying that she’s pulled her hive off of Mo in the past. “Come get your hating a*s pigeons and put them in their place the way I did for you when the starz was out of place,” Brandy wrote. “They’re low key Brandy fans anyway…always lurking and always creating new pages talking to Me.”

With that off her chest, Brandy went on to post two more tributes to her musical mentor.

