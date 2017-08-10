TV One Premieres Upcoming Original Film “When Love Kills” In Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) – August 10, 2017 – TV One hosted the Atlanta premiere for the upcoming original film, “WHEN LOVE KILLS: The Falicia Blakely Story” on Wednesday, August 9th at Regal Atlantic Station to a packed theater of over 400 attendees. “WHEN LOVE KILLS: The Falicia Blakely Story,” marks the feature-length directorial debut for Tasha Smith and stars Niatia “Lil’ Mama” Kirkland, Lance Gross, Tami Roman and also guest stars Floyd Mayweather, Big Freedia and Lil Zane.

Special guests in attendance of last night’s screening included: Ferrari, Trina Braxton, Terri J. Vaughn, Syleena Johnson, Quad, Pastor Troy, Irv Gotti, Blu Kimble, Cocoa Brown, Dawn Halfkenny, Demetria McKinney, Willie Moore Jr., LeLee Lyons, Nicci Gilbert, Gary Hayes, Roger Bobb and more.

WHEN LOVE KILLS: The Falicia Blakely Story tells the tragic true story of Falicia Blakely, a teen mom from Atlanta who grows up in the fast-lane. When she becomes an exotic dancer, she attracts the attention of local pimp and predator, Dino. His empty promises of a life together turn Falicia into a pawn in his dangerous games, and she’s forced to prove her love for him at the expense of innocent lives. When Love Kills stars Niatia “Lil’ Mama” Kirkland, Lance Gross, Tami Roman and also guest stars Floyd Mayweather, Big Freedia and Lil Zane.

“WHEN LOVE KILLS: The Falicia Blakely Story” premieres on TV One, Monday, August 28th at 9/8c.



