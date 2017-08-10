‘L&HH’s Benzino Has Some Strong Words For The Gay Community

Benzino thinks the gay community is doing the most. With the parades, the rainbow flags, the twirling through the streets, I mean tone it down already! Well, we’ll let the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star tell it himself: “See, I think the gay community needs to calm down, too, ” he said on the Hollywood Unlocked radio show. “The gay community just got to accept that people accept you now. It’s accepted. It doesn’t have to be extra parades anymore because we accept you now, you’re here now, you’re here!” See below:
Forget about the attacks on LGBT rights by the Trump administration, you’re here! Forget about the still high HIV rates, especially among Black gay men, you’re here! Forget about still being threatened and attacked on the streets, you’re here!
Calm down, gays!
