Here’s How Usher Is Handling The Media Firestorm Over Herpes Accusations

Usher may have been laying low over the past couple of months due to his herpes scandal , but that hasn’t stopped the singer from doing what he does best: making music.

Usher has been in the studio with his former producer, Jermaine Dupri, and is allegedly recording for a new album. JD posted videos on Instagram of himself and the singer in an L.A. studio, probably cooking up something epic. The last time Jermaine Dupri produced an Usher album was Confessions — and we all know how pivotal that album was in Usher’s career.

To the studio we go A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:56am PDT

🔥🔥 👨🏾‍🍳 @usher A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:25am PDT

Ush seems unbothered by the recent headlines and lawsuits surrounding his alleged herpes diagnosis. Although he has yet to publicly speak out about the accusations, the singer reportedly did deny sleeping with Quantasia Sharpton, his only public accuser.

If their chemistry is anything like it was 20 years ago when they recorded Usher’s second album, My Way, then we can expect nothing but good R&B from the new project.