HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Draya Suits Up For Cassius’ Sex And Sports Issue

Hello Beautiful Staff

Draya Michele is here to stay…and win. The beauty suited up for Cassius‘ sex and sports issue and sported a serious high-fashion, athleisure look styled by Marielle Bobo.

Snapped. Thanks @cassiuslife for giving me the August cover for the #SexXSports issue! … are you ready for some football ?? 🏈 A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on Aug 9, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

She wore the infamous $4,590.00 orange Vetements and Manolo Blahnik thigh high boot, pairing it with a blue Mint Swim t-shirt with an Under Armour t-shirt effortless thrown over it. Her hair is worn in a top knot and her makeup was illuminating!

We want to know, is this look HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below.

