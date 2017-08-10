Watch James Corden Get Jiggy With Will Smith On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Who wouldn’t want to ride around withrapping “Summertime?”

‘Carpool Karaoke’ host James Corden continues to have the best job on the planet in this new episode of the show.

Big Willie runs through some of his greatest rap hits with some surprises along the way. Will & James end up crashing a wedding and taking the show to new heights in a helicopter.

During the car ride, the actor revealed he was approached to play Barack Obama in a future biopic. “I talked to Barack about it,” Smith said. “He told me that he felt confident that I had the ears for the role.”

