Issa Rae, Elle Varner & More Reveal Their #BlackGirlMagic Super Power

What’s your #blackgirlmagic super power? #TeamBeautiful was on the red carpet at the 2017 Black Girls Rock awards where we asked celebs like Issa Rae, Dionne Warwick, Elle Varner, Bevy Smith, Ty Hunter, Anthony Anderson that very question. Check out the their responses, below:

Black Girls Rock airs August 22 at 8P/7C.

