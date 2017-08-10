An Inflatable Chicken Resembling Trump Graces White House Lawn

Danielle Jennings

The best thing to happen this week involves a chicken balloon that looks like Donald Trump. No, seriously.

Onlookers were shocked and puzzled to see a giant inflatable chicken gracing the White House lawn and its striking resemblance to #45 himself.

Since many Americans view him as a “chicken” in various ways, it’s fitting that an inflatable one was spotted looming over the White House with Trump just inside. The New York Post reports that the poultry prop bears a strong resemblance to the inflatable chicken that protesters used back in April in an effort to urge Trump to release his tax returns.

The inflatable chicken is 23 feet tall with bright orange hair in a similar Trump coif and wings that instantly bring to mind the small ones of Trump himself. At press time, there was no reason or culprit found for the inflatable chicken, but that didn’t stop multiple jokes from social media to come pouring in, snarking about the bizarre situation.

At this point, nothing that occurs in the Trump Administration is a surprise anymore. We are rapidly being viewed as an international joke and perhaps whoever is responsible for the inflatable chicken was trying to emphasize that point.

Check out some of the #TrumpChicken Twitter comments BELOW:

Barron Trump is some where terrified because he thinks his dad has been turned into a giant chicken. #TrumpChicken pic.twitter.com/fgUyyZ3myt — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) August 9, 2017

The cost of #TrumpChicken: $1,300. The cost of seeing it outside the White House: priceless. pic.twitter.com/SyARthjiCY — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 9, 2017

