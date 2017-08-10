News & Gossip
Out Of Pocket: FaceApp Pulls Controversial ‘Blackface’ Filter

Users found the filter problematic and dubbed it "digital Blakcface."

kysdc Staff
Creators of FaceApp are under fire after users rallied to remove a controversial filter less than 24 hours after its release.

FaceApp, a popular photo editing service, offers several features to its customers. But on Wednesday users were outraged to discover they could change their appearance based on ethnic features through a new filter.

Users could choose from the following options: White, Black and Asian.

The company recently faced heat in April after releasing a filter that whitened user’s faces.

Yaroslav Goncharov, FaceApp’s CEO, initially caped for the disturbing imagery by saying the ethnic filters “don’t have any positive or negative connotations associated with them.”

“They are even represented by the same icon. In addition to that, the list of those filters is shuffled for every photo, so each user sees them in a different order,” he wrote in a statement to Mic.

By Wednesday afternoon, Goncharov announced that the controversial filters would be removed.

Beauties, do you think the creators finally understand the issue? Or will it take another controversy to make the message clear?

SOURCE: Mic

