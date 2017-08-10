11-Year-Old Bronx Girl Hospitalized After Friend Throws Boiling Water On Her

An 11-year-old girl is in stable condition after her friend poured boiling hot water on her, ABC reports.
The assault took place on Findlay Avenue in the Bronx.
The adolescent girl was hosting a sleep over in her family’s apartment when her 12-year-old friend poured water on her around 4am.
The girl was asleep on the couch at the time of the incident. She was rushed to Harlem Hospital with serious burns.
She’s currently in stable condition.
The 12-year-old responsible for the incident is being charged in juvenile court.
SOURCE: ABC
