11-Year-Old Bronx Girl Hospitalized After Friend Throws Boiling Water On Her

An 11-year-old girl is in stable condition after her friend poured boiling hot water on her,reports.

The assault took place on Findlay Avenue in the Bronx.

The adolescent girl was hosting a sleep over in her family’s apartment when her 12-year-old friend poured water on her around 4am.

The girl was asleep on the couch at the time of the incident. She was rushed to Harlem Hospital with serious burns.

She’s currently in stable condition.

The 12-year-old responsible for the incident is being charged in juvenile court.

‪Parents beware: #Exclusive: Kids playing something called the #HotWaterChallenge. Now a #NYC girl is in the burn unit. Another girl arrested. More @ny1 news. A post shared by Dean Meminger (@deanmeminger) on Aug 8, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

SOURCE: ABC

MORE NEWS

Who’s The Baddest? Trina Spars With Khia & Local Miami Rapper Kim B Rocs Mics On Social Media

Russian Ties! Special Prosecutor Mueller Issues Grand Jury Subpoenas Related To Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 Meeting

Cops Called On Blac Chyna

Also On 93.9 WKYS: