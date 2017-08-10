Watch: Shar Jackson Mad AF Over Chris Massey’s Child Abuse Allegations

On Wednesday, the Moesha star denied the allegations, telling TMZ that the claims are “absolutely false, absolutely ridiculous, and absolutely disgusting.” Back in July, Massey, who has a child with Shar’s daughter, Cassalei Jackson, obtained a restraining order after accusing his ex’s mother of cutting the child’s forehead.

However, Shar told TMZ, “I can normally keep my cool very, very well. But I am furious and I am disgusted by this little boy’s accusations. The world has followed me being a parent since you found out I was a parent 13 years ago, and I was a parent 13 years before that. And never have you ever ever ever heard anything about me hurting any of my children.” Shar confirmed that she’s definitely filing court docs against her daughter’s baby’s daddy, adding that it is already in progress.



She continued, “I’m not conniving so I don’t move as quickly as he does, plus I’m a parent and I’m talking care of an entire household.” As for how her granddaughter, Mariah, actually got the gash on her face, Shar says she accidentally cut herself during a FaceTime with her parents, and that she wasn’t even present at the time.

Whether she’s being truthful or not, Shar still has to spend time away from her grand-baby after a Los Angeles judge granted Massey’s request for a temporary restraining order against the actress. Shar was ordered to stay at least 50 yards away from Mariah.

Chris’s team responded to Shar Jackson’s video rant, saying that they are choosing to settle this in court and not in the media. We’ll keep you updated as more info surfaces.

