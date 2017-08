Playboi Carti Gets Lit… Literally [The Fam Exclusive]

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Before rapper Playboi Carti performed at a sold out Fillmore, DJ Quicksilva talked with the well-traveled rapper about his recent performance at Drake’s OVO Fest, goals of being an actor and more!

