Is There Proof That Usher Hooked Up With Quantasia Sharpton?

The receipts seem to be rolling in for‘s alleged sexual encounter with— the woman who’s filing a lawsuit against him for putting her at risk for herpes.

Quantasia first appeared in a press conference with lawyer Lisa Bloom, claiming she had unprotected sex with Usher two years and he did not reveal he had herpes. However, it has not been proven Usher has herpes or if he had herpes two years.

Usher denied having sex with Quantasia. According to TMZ, the concert where she met Usher took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey on November 15, 2014. Quantasia was at the concert because a photo was found of her posing with August Alsina, Usher’s opening act . Like she said in the press conference, she was wearing a tiara to celebrate her birthday, which was a few weeks earlier. See below:

@AugustAlsina are you aware that Quantasia Sharpton is saying she had sex with you and told blogs about it? Also claims she had your twins pic.twitter.com/z9fBXwcyGP — expose (@stfumorgans_21) August 9, 2017

A woman who worked at the Days Inn in Atlantic City told TMZ that they saw Usher enter the lobby of the building shortly after midnight on November 16. They said Quantasia came down to greet Usher and she brought him to her room. The employee asked Usher for a picture and he said he’d take one before leaving the hotel. However, the employee says Usher waited about an hour, but the R&B singer never came back. No word from Usher on this latest development.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as the story unfolds.

