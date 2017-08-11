Jackie Christie Drags Evelyn & Believes She’s Being Extorted

Jackie Christie believes her daughter Ta’Kari Lee is being manipulated by friends into penning a tell-all book that details their strained relationship and accuses Jackie of abuse.

“Whenever we talk, it’s always ‘Oh it’s not me doing it, it’s somebody else,” Jackie revealed during an interview with Raq Rants. “There is another person involved. She’s a girl that was in Ta’Kari’s past. She’s an extortionist I guess. I don’t know. She tried to extort money before. She’s the one who is behind the whole marketing, twitter trolling and stalking me.”

According to Jackie, there is network of people trying to bring her down. When asked if she sees her grandchild, she responded, “absolutely.”

“I won’t support when you have your child’s father, your boyfriend or fiancée or whatever he is to her — these are you guys responsibilities. I raised you, I’m your mother I taught you well. And I’ve always told you, in this world you have to work. You have to treat people right and be fair. Don’t do unto others what you don’t want done to you. You have to go out into the world and make an income. Now mama’s here, and if you need to come home, you can come home and your babies can come home. But you and your kids and your father can’t come. I have a family of my own. He has to step up and be that responsible father if he is going to make these kids.

As for Jackie’s relationship with her “Basketball Wives” costars, she says we have to watch the reunion. But she did say this about Evelyn Lozada,

“She really tried to ruin my name and sully my character and f*ck up my legacy that I built. I built this. And there would not be none of this to come back to. You were in obscurity, meaning, you didn’t have anything going on. You was at home watching us on TV all these seasons. I know it was popping and you felt like you wanted to come back and be apart of that.”

Jackie Christie famously renews her wedding vows every year with an over-the-top ceremony and promises the 22nd one will be huge. Why 22? Because it’s one of Doug’s favorite numbers. Oh ok.

