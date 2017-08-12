State Of Emergency Declared In Virginia Over Violent White National Protests

Follow WOLDCNews On Twitter: Follow @WolDCNews
White Nationalist Protests in Charlottesville, Virginia has turned violent forcing Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe to declared a state of emergency Saturday morning.
Charlottesville, Virginia has been a key area in the White nationalists movement after the City Council voted to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a city park formerly called Lee Park but renamed in June to Emancipation Park. The statue of Lee so far remains in the park but many want it removed.
Mayor Michael Signer voiced his displeasure about the protest in a Facebook post you can see below:
House Speaker Paul Ryan weighed in on the situation in a tweet.
Along with the Melania Trump but nothing from Donald Trump or Mike Pence as of yet.
Source: ABC News
