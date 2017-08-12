State Of Emergency Declared In Virginia Over Violent White National Protests

WOL News Desk

White Nationalist Protests in Charlottesville, Virginia has turned violent forcing Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe to declared a state of emergency Saturday morning.

Charlottesville, Virginia has been a key area in the White nationalists movement after the City Council voted to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a city park formerly called Lee Park but renamed in June to Emancipation Park. The statue of Lee so far remains in the park but many want it removed.

Mayor Michael Signer voiced his displeasure about the protest in a Facebook post you can see below:

House Speaker Paul Ryan weighed in on the situation in a tweet.

The views fueling the spectacle in Charlottesville are repugnant. Let it only serve to unite Americans against this kind of vile bigotry. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 12, 2017

Along with the Melania Trump but nothing from Donald Trump or Mike Pence as of yet.

Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 12, 2017

Source: ABC News