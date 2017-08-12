Dem Cakes! Nicki Minaj Sets The Ultimate Thirst Trap

Nicki Minaj is letting it all hang out!
The “No Frauds” rapper took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a selfie showing off her luscious rump.
Rocking a platinum blonde wig and thigh-high silver fringe boots, it’s clear that the 34-year-old isn’t afraid to put it all out there for everyone to see:
“New stripper boots, who dis? I love being a stripper,” Minaj wrote.
Apparently, this look was for her new video for the hit song “Rake It Up, which she filmed in late July.
We see you trying to break the Internet girl!
