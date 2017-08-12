SMH: Paparazzi Run Up On Usher During Lunch

This Usher herpes scandal has turned into a media circus. Usher and Jermaine Dupri were enjoying lunch outside the Alfred Coffee eatery in West Hollywood on Friday when TMZ paparazzi ran up on him asking for a comment on the pending lawsuits stacked against him.
MUST READ: Woman Who Claims Usher Exposed Her To Herpes Doesn’t Actually Have Herpes
Jermaine Dupri waved the photogs away while usher seemed visibly bothered. Usher remained mum, but respectful while wishing the cameraman a good day.
Chile. Dis tew much. It appears usher and JD might be back in the studio. The super producer posted a photo of he and Usher on Instagram with crown emojis.
Watch the awkward encounter, below:
