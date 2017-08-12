Stevie J Rips Former Publicist For Posting Photo Of Bonnie Bella On Instagram

Have a great Friday 😎 A post shared by MrzCDrennon (@safarimdphd) on Aug 11, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

Stevie J is pissed his former publicist posted a photo of his daughter on Instagram.

The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star commented under the photo calling Dawn out for using his daughter as a pawn and demanded she not play these kind of games with his blood.

Clearly there’s still tension between Joseline, Stevie and Dawn. We recently spoke to Joseline, who assured us Stevie was in his daughter’s life. Watch our sit down with the Puerto Rican princess, here.

