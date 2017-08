Issa Rae Met Beyonce & Her Reaction Was Priceless

I hugged Beyonce tonight and she told my regular face ass that I was beautiful. WHAT ELSE IS LEFT?!?! — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 12, 2017

Issa rae reacted like all of us when she detailed her experience meeting Beyonce in one epic tweet.

The Insecure star posted a video clip rehashing the moment she hugged Beyonce.

Just a couple of unsuspecting black girls getting their lives from Queen Bey. pic.twitter.com/Xs1CRlG8zO — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 12, 2017

Does this mean Beyonce watches Insecure? How do you think you would react if you met Beyonce?

