Drake & Furure Are Being Sued!!!

A new day…a new Drake/Future lawsuit!!!

This is interesting. A woman is claiming that a man named Leavy Johnson (who is allegedly associated with one of the venues on the tour) raped her last August in Nashville. She claims that Johnson told her that he would take her backstage to meet them but instead he allegedly violently attacked her and she suffered severe physical and psychological injury. Apparently the guy had an outstanding warrant for assault at the time of the attack though it is is unclear if the assault was on a woman. Because of this, she is suing Drake, Future and anyone who had anything to do with the tour cuz she feels like they should have known he had the potential to be dangerous.

