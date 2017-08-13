LeBron James is a business-man!!!

With the success of his “Survivor’s Remorse”…Bron Bron is taking another stab at TV! He’s teaming up with HBO and Springhill Entertainment for a new 30 min untitled comedy about the sneaker culture phenomenon!! According to HBO:

Written by Shawn Wines (High Maintenance) and Lemon Andersen (She’s Gotta Have It), the untitled Sneaker Store Project centers on two best friends and their wild employees at an up-and-coming sneaker shop outside L.A., where they take on the insane and obsessive world of sneaker culture. Wines also executive produces with James and Carter. Andersen is co-executive producer.

