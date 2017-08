Bodak Yellow aka the New York Anthem rocking with over 1.5 Million streams last week. Every girl and their mother saying the lyrics like it’s their song. Well I guess it kinda is. Anyway, Cardi B. has come a long way from her dancing days. I hope she continues to grow in this entertainment business and empower other ladies in the night club business to find their lane.

