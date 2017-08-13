Millennial Money: Why Financial Goals Are Important

We all have an idea of what we want our future to look like. The big house, beautiful yard, trips overseas, expensive cars… the list goes on and on.

It’s great to know what financial success you hope to achieve. It’s also essential to set both short and long term goals, along with a written plan to help you turn that dream into a reality. Writing down your financial goals will help you focus your efforts.

It’s unfortunate, but most people spend more time planning their wardrobe than they do their finances. Set your financial goals as early as possible.

The more time you have to save and invest, the more financial security you will have when it comes time to retire. For example: if you invest 5,000 at the age of 20, at a 5% annual interest rate, by the time you reach age 65 you would have over $40K.

So, when you receive that first “real” paycheck after college, don’t spend it senselessly. Think of your financial future and the goals you’ve put in place to help you reach them.

