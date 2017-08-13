Marshawn Lynch Sits During The National Anthem

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch recently took a knee during the Star Spangled Banner during Saturday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Raiders’ coach Jack Del Rio spoke to press about his conversation with the 31-year-old, claiming he wasn’t aware he planned to sit.

“[Lynch] said, ‘This is something I’ve done for 11 years. It’s not a form of anything other than me being myself,’” Del Rio told The Mercury News. “I said, ‘So you understand how I feel. I very strongly believe in standing for the national anthem, but I’m going to respect you as a man. You do your thing, and we’ll do ours.’ So that’s a non-issue for me.”

Colin Kaepernick, created similar controversy in 2016 by famously kneeling during the national anthem. In response, Lynch said that anyone who wasn’t truly “racist won’t see what [Kaepernick is] doing as a threat to America, just addressing the problem that we have.” The former 49ers player still remains unsigned.

So far, there has been an overwhelming social media response in support of Marshawn.

If you're mad about Marshawn lynch sitting for the National Anthem, but not about trump being silent on white supremacy, unfollow me. — 🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@ye_inspired) August 13, 2017

So y'all will defend white supremacists 1st amendment rights but want Marshawn Lynch and Kaepernick kicked out of the NFL? It doesn't add up — Claire ✨ (@fka_claire) August 13, 2017

the national football league doesn't deserve Marshawn Lynch pic.twitter.com/YYA8sR148u — Ashley Holcomb (@ashleyxholcomb) August 13, 2017

People are REALLY more outraged that Marshawn Lynch sat down during the national anthem over what's going on in Charolettesville?? Scum. — Bob Mirley 🌺🇭🇹 (@thatgirlmirl) August 13, 2017

