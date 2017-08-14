National
Pets Of The Week: Dizzy & Trixie

kysdc Staff
Pet of the Week

Dizzy

Dizzy

OMG!!! Look at this face!!! Dizzy is a Terrier mix estimated to be about 5 years old. She was found by a good Samaritan as a stray.

Dizzy loves playing with other dogs. She is working on house manners and crate training. She has had a tough life in her short time on earth. She had to have one eye removed due to Glaucoma and she is hard of hearing but as loving, playful and sweet as can be! A fenced yard is a must because we don’t want this little girl to ever get out or lost again. She needs a Cinderella story, doesn’t she?

Email Dnelms750@gmail.com if you are interested in learning more about Dizzy or fill out an application online at www.henricohumane.org

Trixie

Source: Radio One Richmond / courtesy of Radio One Richmond

Trixie

Hi there! I’m Trixie. I was rescued from the wild outdoors when we were very young. Since then I’ve been growing big and strong in my wonderful foster home. Our foster mom says that I’m big enough to start looking for my forever home now! How exciting is that?!

I am a very curious and playful little girl. I have lots of energy, and I spend it playing with lots of toys! I love all of the toys – the catnip kind, the funny colored mice, the jingly balls, the fluffy balls, the wand toys with all the strings and feathers on the end – they’re all so much fun! I am a very independent kitten, but I still enjoy a good head scratch and some belly rubs. When I’m ready for some love, I’ll come find you and make sure you give me some! I’m a very well rounded little girl. I think I would do great in any kind of home!

Applications are reviewed on a first come first served basis, so we encourage you to complete an application at www.henricohumane.org/adopt/application-for-cats/ before coming to our next adoption event.

Adoption events are every Saturday, excluding holidays, at the Petco next to Trader Joe’s in Short Pump from 11:00 to 2:00 (11331 West Broad Street, Glen Allen, VA). To find out if I will be attending this week’s adoption event, please email cats@henricohumane.org.

