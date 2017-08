Last week, we reported that Disney will be pulling content from Netflix as they plan to launch their own streaming service. Disney owns ABC and ESPN networks in addition to the Disney brand. Well, Netflix isn’t going lightly. They have signed Shonda Rhimes, the woman behind Shondaland (Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy and HTGAWM).

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed

