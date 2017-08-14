Celebrities React With Outrage To Heather Heyer Being Killed By A White Supremacist

Heather Heyer, 32, was one of the peaceful protesters against the white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Sadly, on August 12, 2017, she was killed by a Nazi who drove his car into a crowd. Nineteen people were injured and Heyer was pronounced dead at the nearby University of Virginia Hospital. Two Virginia state troopers responding to the day’s events were also killed on Saturday when their helicopter crashed.
The paralegal was celebrating the rally’s cancellation when the attack occurred. On Sunday, police arrested the driver of the car, James A. Fields, Jr., 20, and charged him with second-degree murder. Just like most Americans (with sense) celebs were outraged by Heyer’s unfortunate death. See below:
It's hard to not vent on social media. For the most part I've been chill. Not letting emotions get the best of me. But since 🍊can't even #sayhername….(as if she is a dismissive footnote) I just wanna give peace respect and love to the family of #HeatherHeyer the brave young lady who died for something she believes in: justice freedom and equality. May her passing not be in vein. Let it also teach us all a lesson about knowing right from wrong and speaking up.
Heyer’s family and friends started a GoFund Me Page for the slain hero that explained she “was murdered while protesting hate.”
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Heyer family at this time.
