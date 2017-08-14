Celebrities React With Outrage To Heather Heyer Being Killed By A White Supremacist

, 32, was one of the peaceful protesters against the white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Sadly, on August 12, 2017, she was killed by a Nazi who drove his car into a crowd. Nineteen people were injured and Heyer was pronounced dead at the nearby University of Virginia Hospital. Two Virginia state troopers responding to the day’s events were also killed on Saturday when their helicopter crashed.

The paralegal was celebrating the rally’s cancellation when the attack occurred. On Sunday, police arrested the driver of the car, James A. Fields, Jr., 20, and charged him with second-degree murder. Just like most Americans (with sense) celebs were outraged by Heyer’s unfortunate death. See below:

Rest In Peace baby girl. You passed a TRUE HERO. #HeatherHeyer https://t.co/7z4vMSU0mF — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) August 13, 2017

My heart breaks for Heather Heyer, murdered for standing up for love. Hatred cannot smother her flame. We will love harder in her name. RIP — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) August 13, 2017

Our condolences go out to the family of Heather Heyer who was killed by a terrorist as she protested Neo-Nazism and white supremacy. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 13, 2017

#HeatherHeyer was an ally and deserves to be mourned and celebrated as such. "if you're not… https://t.co/DwqiAzXHlD — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) August 13, 2017

Heather Heyer was a committed activist. She used her life for political gain; I suspect she would have wanted the same for her death. https://t.co/AV9NpEFXyP — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 14, 2017

#HeatherHeyer part of tragic but important history of white allies who lost lives while standing w/ black activists for justice & equality. pic.twitter.com/yFPG9Vq6ey — Bree Newsome (@BreeNewsome) August 14, 2017

Heather Heyer, 32-years-old, was the victim of white supremacist violence yesterday in Charlottesville. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/MEeAgbQQww — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 13, 2017

That little baby grew up believing in goodness and justice and standing up to hate. Heather Heyer. Say her name. pic.twitter.com/82noPD35uU — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) August 13, 2017

Mother of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer: 'I’m proud of what she did' https://t.co/6cBdQACdik # via @HuffPostPol — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 13, 2017

Heather Heyer. An American martyr. A hero. My hero. Last words on FB "If you're not outraged, you're not paying attention." 2017. pic.twitter.com/cQU0ljZLhG — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) August 13, 2017

White supremacist #JamesAlexFields murdered #HeatherHeyer and injured 35 others. He is a home-grown terrorist. Call it what it is. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 13, 2017

Heyer’s family and friends started a GoFund Me Page for the slain hero that explained she “was murdered while protesting hate.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Heyer family at this time.