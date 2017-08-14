Violent Clashes Erupt at 'Unite The Right' Rally In Charlottesville

Violent Clashes Erupt at ‘Unite The Right’ Rally In Charlottesville

Jason Kessler, “White nationalist rally” organizer attacked

DJ Gemini
During a Press Conference , Jason Kessler organizer of the Unite the Right rally was attack and spit on. He was helped up by the police and taken away.  Later , man was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery for the attack.

