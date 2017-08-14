Jason Kessler, “White nationalist rally” organizer attacked

During a Press Conference , Jason Kessler organizer of the Unite the Right rally was attack and spit on. He was helped up by the police and taken away. Later , man was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery for the attack.
Haunting Images Of The KKK’s Rally In South Carolina
8 photos Launch gallery
Haunting Images Of The KKK’s Rally In South Carolina
1. KKK Rally1 of 8
2. Ku Klux Klan Holds Rally Outside South Carolina StatehouseSource:John Moore/Getty Images) 2 of 8
3. Inside a KKK Rally3 of 8
4. KKK Rally4 of 8
5. KKK Rally5 of 8
6. KKK Rally6 of 8
7. KKK Rally7 of 8
8. KKK Rally8 of 8
comments – Add Yours