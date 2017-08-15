Yung Manny

Learn More About Yung Manny At The #KYSBlockParty

Rising DMV rapper Yung Manny had the kids at the KYS Block Party going crazy with his performance. Manny talked with Shorty Da Prince & Angie Ange Live about what’s next for the rapper.

