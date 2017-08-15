Violent Clashes Erupt at 'Unite The Right' Rally In Charlottesville

Confederate Statue in North Carolina Tore Down by Protestors

Protestors in Durham North Carolina tore down a Confederate Statue in from of a Courthouse on Monday using rope. The Group chanted “No Trump, No KKK” as the 15 foot statue came falling down. Protestors took a few pictures. No arrest were made.

