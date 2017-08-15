Serve DC

Delano Hunter Talks Serve DC’s Annual My Brother’s Keeper Event

Serve DC, the Mayor’s Office on Volunteerism is hosting their 3rd annual My Brother’s Keeper-DC Volunteer Recruitment Fair on August 17th  from 6-9 PM at the National Press Club! Come and meet 50 organizations that impact young men and boys of color, and learn how you can get involved. Door prizes include a Dell laptop. Light refreshments will be served! #IAMMBKDC.

Delano Hunter, Chief Service Officer for Serve DC tells you how you can register and have an impact

