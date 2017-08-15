Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Back To School Survival Kit (K-12) [PHOTOS]

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

Preteen boy holds a molecular structure model for camera

Source: asiseeit / Getty


Tis the season for notebooks, bag lunches, new outfits and more! It’s Back to School time, are you ready?

As families everywhere hit their favorite retailers for tools to aid in academic excellence, it is important to note that school supplies aren’t the only necessity that should be high on your list this August.

Don’t Miss The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews. Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Kids spend the bulk of their day at school, so it is important that they are comfortable while learning. Check out a list of ten must-haves that don’t include your traditional Back to School supplies:

Two preteen students listen to Chemistry teacher define an atom

Back To School Survival Kit (K-12) [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Back To School Survival Kit (K-12) [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Back To School Survival Kit (K-12) [PHOTOS]

Back To School Survival Kit (K-12) [PHOTOS]

Gear-up for the new school year at Prep 4 Success!

Click the flyer below for more info!

Prep 4 Success

Source: Prep 4 Success / Radio One Richmond

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Fit and loving it

5 Steps To Dodging The Freshman 15!

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Steps To Dodging The Freshman 15!

Continue reading 5 Steps To Dodging The Freshman 15!

5 Steps To Dodging The Freshman 15!

[caption id="attachment_3023542" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: laflor / Getty[/caption] You're starting college in a few weeks when you hear a phrase as unfamiliar, as it is horrifying, “The Freshman 15.” The ill-fated 10-15 pounds that most first-year college students pack on during their initial year on campus. So, what is the cause of this magical weight gain? Well, for the first time we’re away from home and challenged by the task of incorporating a healthy diet and exercise while balancing course work and a hectic schedule. Not to mention, fast food restaurants are EVERYWHERE, the additional stress, increased alcohol consumption, and the calorie rich cafeteria food tastes pretty good -- usually. So what can we do to avoid adding a pot belly and love handles to our svelte physique? Here are 5 easy tips for dodging the Freshman 15:

Latest…

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos