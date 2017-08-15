Chris Brown Gives Detailed Account Of Rihanna Assault: ‘I Punched Her’

is opening up, in detail, about the domestic violence incident with Rihanna in his new documentary Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life.

Brown, who has been mostly silent about what went down nearly 10 years ago when the then-couple left Clive Davis’ annual Grammy party, revealed what started the infamous argument that led up to the physical fight between the two.

According to Brown, Rihanna had gone through his phone and seen a text from another woman, which infuriated her. Things began to get physical in the car ride on the way home. He claims he begged her to calm down but the situation spiraled out of control.

“I hit her with a closed fist, I punched her. I busted her lip and when I saw it I was in shock, like why the hell did I hit her like that. From there she just spit in my face and it enraged me even more. it’s a real on fight in the car. We’re driving in the street. I’m like ‘Yo, we’re tripping. what the f*ck.’ She’s trying to grab for my phone to throw it out the window. She grabs my nuts, when she do that, I bite her arm.”

Brown says the trust had been broken between the two after Chris admitted to having sex with another woman before their relationship.

“She hated me,” he said. “After that I tried everything. She didn’t care, she just didn’t trust me after that. From there, it just went down hill because it will be fights. It will be verbal fights, physical fights as well, mutual sides.” He added, “We would fight each other. She would hit me and I would hit her. It never was okay.”

Watch the emotional clip, below:

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life is available worldwide.

RELATED STORIES:

Chris Brown Crept Into Rihanna’s Crop Over Mentions & Karrueche Tran Approves

Karrueche Tran Gets 5-Year Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

Also On 93.9 WKYS: