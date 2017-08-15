Freak In The Pulpit: Pastor Denies Saying He Wanted To Eat Nicki Minaj’s Butt On Instagram

Rapper‘s latest Instagram thirst trap left legions of followers thirsting for more, including Pastor Dewberry.

The Pastor’s suggestion to “eat” Ms. Minaj’s booty went viral when multiple outlets captured his less than subtle comment:

🤣😩🤣 when the #thirst gets you exposed. Damn #PastorDewberry.#caughtup #fakebootyirebukethe #NickiMinaj #ChurchSunday #KingofDiamondsMonday A post shared by Sneaker Historian & Enthusiast (@dezknows) on Aug 13, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Now Pastor William Henry Dewberry of Church of God in Christ is denying his lustful comments, describing himself in the alleged “fake” bio as a “god fearing man and pastor & retired US soldier.”

He took to Facebook to declare his innocence, saying the page was fake.

“Saints, I need your help. Somebody created a fake Instagram page under my name. I don’t know who did this. But, this needs to come down ASAP! May somebody report this IMMEDIATELY! I did not create this. I already have an Instagram page, and this one ain’t me!!!!”

