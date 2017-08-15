This Is What Happened When A Hollywood Medium Brought Up Tiffany Haddish’s Estranged Father

Tiffany Haddish is confronting her past in an upcoming episode of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry. The Girls Trip star sat down with the 21-year-old medium and he seemed to channel Haddish’s paternal grandfather. This caused the 37-year-old actress to talk about her relationship with her father, who left her and her family when she was 3 years old.

Haddish says that she tried to reconnect with her father over the years. “My whole point to meet my father was to know genetically, what do I have to expect and just, you know, where the hell has your ass been?” she says in a teaser for the show. “Where your ass was at when I was out here living in the streets?”

Haddish continues, “I reconnected with my dad when I was like 27. I offered to let him come stay with me and let me take care of him and then he disappeared again.”

Recently, Haddish says her father tried reaching out to her again, but it seems like it’s too late. “He reappeared and he says he wants to come stay with me now,” she says. “And there’s a part of me that’s like ‘You kind of missed that boat.’” But her when grandfather came through via Tyler Henry, he had a message for Tiffany. Watch the video below.



You can check out the teaser clip below and be sure to watch the full episode of Hollywood Medium when it airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on E!

