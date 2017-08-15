Will Usher Settle With Accusers In Herpes Lawsuits?

It seems likeplans to fight the folks suing him for allegedly exposing them to genital herpes. According to TMZ , the singer doesn’t plan to settle with money to make the claims go away.

As of now, four people — three women and a man — are suing the “Caught Up” singer, saying they had sex with him when he didn’t inform them that he allegedly had herpes. Usher has yet to publicly speak up on the allegations, but he is not about to dish out money to silence folks, according to sources.

Despite this, Usher still might want to think through his strategy. According to one source, the continuation of the lawsuit might require a cost/benefit analysis based on money. In other words, how much would it cost for Usher to defend himself against the lawsuit vs. how much it would cost to end it? Ether way, the R&B crooner might lose some coins. We’ll keep you updated as the case moves forward.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: