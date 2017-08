WOL News Desk

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is asking for the removal of a statue of the Supreme Court justice who wrote a decision upholding slavery that sits on the front law of the state house.

Hogan said in a statement on Tuesday that he believes removing the Roger B. Taney statue from the State House grounds is the right thing to do.

Taney, a Maryland native, wrote the 1857 Dred Scott decision that upheld slavery and denied citizenship to black people.

Source: NBC4

