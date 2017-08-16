Toronto Teen Charged For Interrupting Church With XXXTentacion’s Music

Back in the day, interrupting church service only got you a slap on the hand from grandma — but these days, it’s a criminal charge.

According to the Brampton Guardian, a Canadian teen now faces three criminal charges after blasting XXXTentacion’s music during a church service in Brampton, Ontario. Authorities say during mass service on August 9, at St. Eugene Mazenod Church, a 16-year-old walked up to the altar and held his cellphone to the microphone, playing X’s profanity-laced track “Look at Me!” through the church’s PA system. Reports say that the congregation was terrified. One member even said he considered the act a religious hate crime.

After shocking the church with his stunt, the teen was apprehended by three church members and was held until authorities arrived. Parishioner Peter Maka told reporters, “This event is unprecedented and has shook our community.”

The unidentified teen is now facing charges of mischief to religious property, disturbing a religious service, and breach of recognizance. Do you think criminal charges are appropriate for playing music in church?