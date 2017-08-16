Hair Entrepreneur Maja Sly Talks How Doing Hair Led Her To Sell 44 Houses

Continue reading LET’S MAKEUP: Everything You Need To Nail The Blue Eyeliner Trend

LET'S MAKEUP: Everything You Need To Nail The Blue Eyeliner Trend

Forget black and step into blue! Blue eyeliner has been showing up all over the red carpet and on your favorite celebs. This primary color is a beautiful way to highlight and open up brown eyes and add a pop of color to your face. Click through our gallery to get beauty inspiration from some of your favorite celebs and the products you need to nail the blue eyeliner trend.