Jeannie Mai Hopes When She Dies She Comes Back As A Gay, Black Man

co-host Jeannie Mai left her followers confused when she randomly tweeted out her reincarnation plans.

Mai told her fans that when she dies, she hopes “to come back as a Black gay man so I can have and give good (peach emoji).

Hold up, what?

The statement ignorantly objectifies and hypersexualizes gay men. It also drums up racial undertones since she specified that Black men are the ones with the peach.

Girl, blackness and gayness is not a character you can wear.

You can see the now-deleted-tweet below:

#JeannieMai shares her goal for reincarnation. A post shared by efb. (@entertainmentforbreakfast) on Aug 15, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

