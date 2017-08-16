Don Lemon Blasts Trump For Blaming ‘Both Sides’ For Charlottesville Violence: ‘He Should Be Ashamed’

macists stormed the city of Charlottesville, Virginia

Lemon told the president that he “should be ashamed of himself” for defending Neo-Nazis and saying that not everyone who marched alongside white supremacists were “bad people.”

“This is a sad moment for the country and I think it was an awful moment for the person who’s supposed to represent the highest office of the land,” Lemon stressed to fellow CNN colleague Wolf Blitzer.

“Today you saw the real Donald Trump, proving all of his critics right in that moment.”

Lemon also called out the President for making false equivalencies between Nazis with anti-racist activists and anti-fascists.

“There is a difference between the two groups: one is a Nazi supremacist group,” Lemon said. “What they want to do and in their hearts is extinguish people who look like me and who look like you, Wolf. Jewish people, black people, even women. They don’t think that we’re equal to them.”

He continued: “The other is a protest group protesting a political and a racist movement. I’m not saying that group, all of their tactics were right, but they were there protesting hate in America.”

Lemon concluded with telling Trump that in order to talk about American history, he actually needs to know it first.

“In order to have this conversation ― and Mr. President doesn’t seem to be very aware of the history of this country ― you have to be aware of the history of this country and we have to discuss the history of this country,” he said. “And this history of this country is it came out of racism, it came out of slavery. People who look like me did not come over on the Nina, the Pinta or the Santa Maria. And those people who were there want to keep people like me enslaved. And that’s why they were protesting.”

“The president is ignorant of history. He does not know context. He should be ashamed of himself,” he said.

Lemon added: “He should go back to school and get an elementary education on how this country started and about protest groups and how this country works and who he represents and who he should represent.”

On Wednesday, Lemon doubled down on his prior statements telling Trump supporters and White House staff members that they need to reevaluate their morals.

“Anyone who is an American who believes in this country should be speaking out against this person and saying that it is wrong for him to do this.”

“And anyone who was in that White House and is supporting him is complicit in their racism as well,” the anchor continued.

We see you Don, trying to get invited back to the cookout!

