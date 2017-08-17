Atlanta Teacher Shoots Himself In School Classroom

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

A teacher at Lithia Springs High School in Lithia Springs, GA shot himself Thursday morning while in his classroom. According to police, the teacher was alone in his classroom around 7:15 when shots were fired. No students were injured during the shooting, but classes have been cancelled for the day as the investigation continues. The teachers name and condition has not yet been released.

