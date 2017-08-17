LOL! Crying White Supremacist Says He’s Terrified Of Being Arrested

It’s funny how the threat of being held accountable for your actions changes a situation — and White supremacistknows that now.

The neo-Nazi was featured throughout VICE News Tonight’s documentary Charlottesville: Race and Terror, leading a group of white nationalists in the “Unite the Right” rally. In the doc, Cantwell admitted that his racist crew is “Not nonviolent. We’ll f***ing kill these people if we have to.”

But after finding out that police may have issued a warrant for his arrest, the supremacist completely changed his tone. Cantwell fought back tears in the video, saying, “I want to be peaceful, I want to be law abiding, okay? That was the whole entire point of this. And I’m watching CNN talk about this as violent, White nationalist protest — we have done everything in our power to keep this peaceful. We are trying to make this peaceful, we are trying to be law abiding.”

He even warned any officers watching the video, “I’m armed. I do not want violence with you. I’m terrified I’m afraid you’re going to kill me. I really am.” No sympathy here!



Check out the video above.