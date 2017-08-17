LOL! Crying White Supremacist Says He’s Terrified Of Being Arrested

But after finding out that police may have issued a warrant for his arrest, the supremacist completely changed his tone. Cantwell fought back tears in the video, saying, “I want to be peaceful, I want to be law abiding, okay? That was the whole entire point of this. And I’m watching CNN talk about this as violent, White nationalist protest — we have done everything in our power to keep this peaceful. We are trying to make this peaceful, we are trying to be law abiding.”
He even warned any officers watching the video, “I’m armed. I do not want violence with you. I’m terrified I’m afraid you’re going to kill me. I really am.” No sympathy here!
1. We'll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son.
2. And let's not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.
3. He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage.
4. He always gets his hands a little dirty.
5. He was never afraid to have a good time.
6. The White House was always lit, and full of celebs.
7. He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids.
8. Plus, he's all about b-ball.
9. He made two of our favorite players the happiest men on Earth.
10. Despite his insane schedule, he's a pretty hands on dad.
11. ... And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life.
12. There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we're thankful.
13. He gave us hope...
The nation has not been the same since Barack Obama completed his final term as President of the United States in January.
Considering the state of America today, there are so many reasons to be grateful for having Barry O. in our lives for the past eight years. Check out these 13 reasons why we're still thankful for Barack Obama — forever our president.