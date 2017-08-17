V-Nasty Is Back And Dropping The N-Word Like It’s Nothing

Resident White rapper is back with her new song “East Oakland.” In the track, she raps about how she’ll “smoke a n*gga while I smoke a wood.” Yup, less than a week after the violence in Charlottesville, V-Nasty is rhyming about killing “n*ggas.”

Not all “n*ggas” of course. She clarifies “223’s erase a n*gga, that’s just for them hatin’ n*ggas.” So, if you come for V-Nasty, expect to be erased.

A self-described ‘hood girl from the Bay Area, V-Nasty has defended her use of the N-word in the past. She said in a 2013 interview with DJ Vlad, “Ya’ don’t know me. This is how I was raised. I didn’t even know it was a problem somewhere else.” Ironically, in that same interview, she said she doesn’t use the N-word anymore, but it seems like she’s had a change of heart. N-word or not, this rapper needs to work on her flow and better rhymes. Just sayin’…

You can watch V-Nasty drop N-bombs in her music video for “East Oakland,” below.

