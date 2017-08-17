At Least 13 Dead, 50 Injured in Barcelona Terror Attack

A Van plowed into a group of people injuring at least 50 people and killing at least 13 today in the tourist hub of Las Ramblas. A suspect has been found and arrested. A second van linked to the attack has been found in the small town just outside of Barcelona.

