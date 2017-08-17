‘Insecure’ Star Amanda Seales To Lady Gaga: ‘Listen To Us’

“Insecure” star Amanda Seales has been woke for a minute, but the comedian/actress has been on a social media roll lately exercising her voice for Black liberation.

Seales called out Lady Gaga after the singer tweeted the following on Tuesday: “For the Black Community, tell us ways the non-racist white community who love u can do better to help influence the country? #HowWeDoBetter.”

For the Black Community, tell us ways the non-racist white community who loves u can do better to help influence the country? #HowWeDoBetter — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 15, 2017

The attacks in Charlottesville, Virginia, have re-surfaced much-needed conversations surrounding safe spaces and allyship.

The Shade Room, picked up Gaga’s tweet and Seales posted the following comment underneath the post.

#TSRClearTheAir: #AmandaSeales stepped into The Shade Room just to let some of y'all to know… 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 17, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Seales then recorded a lengthy message on her personal Instagram account for Gaga.

“PSA: The convo continues. There’s an old saying, ‘Give a man a fish, he’ll eat fora day. TEACH a man to fish, he’ll eat for a lifetime.’ Empower folks to start with educating themselves,” Seales captioned under the video.

Gaga has spent the past few days re-tweeting commentary from followers on how to be an engaged ally.

What do you think Beauties, is there space for white allies to inquire how they can engage more effectively? Let us know your thoughts.

