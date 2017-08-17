Michael B. Jordan Teams Up With ‘Moonlight’ Co-Writer Tarell Alvin McCraney For New Show

The storytelling of writeris coming to OWN. The one-half of the Moonlight writing team just got a show greenlit by the network. McCraney will serve as an executive producer along with

According to Variety, this will be McCraney’s first television series. It follows a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects haunted by the death of his closest friend. The teenager will have to choose between the streets that brought him up or a higher education that can give him a way out. The series will be set in South Florida at the end of the Obama era and it’s partially inspired by McCraney’s own life. “I wanted to explore the pivotal steps towards adulthood and identity, the ones we take when we think or feel we have no other choice,” McCraney said.

McCraney is just coming off the high of Moonlight, which won him a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar and the film also won Best Picture. His yet-to-be-titled series with OWN will be produced by Page Fright productions and Michael B. Jordan’s own Outlier Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Oprah Winfrey had nothing but accolades for the upcoming series. “When Tarell shared his powerful story with us there wasn’t a dry eye in the room,” she said. “I knew this was something special that our viewers will without a doubt connect to and feel compelled to explore with us. I am honored to be working with Tarell and the rest of the producers on this project.” There’s no specific date for the series premiere, but we’ll keep you updated as more info surfaces.

