‘Insecure’s Amanda Seales Drags ‘Non-Racist’ Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga responded to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia with one big question for the Black community on Tuesday. See below:
While Gaga got many responses answering her call on Twitter, others were not as supportive. One of them is Insecure actress Amanda Seales. She responded to Gaga with some tough words. Check them out below.
Amanda then goes on to say, the historical trope of Black people playing “mammy” to White folks is over.
The next day, Amanda wasn’t finished.
And just in case more White people needed help from Amanda, she pinned this video to her Twitter page.
What do you think of Amanda’s clap back to the “Poker Face” pop singer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
