Weekend Roundup: Prep 4 Success, Seafood, & More!

The weekend is finally here and there are TONS of things to do!
Whether you’re looking for live music or delicious food Richmond has something for everyone. See our favorites in the latest Weekend Roundup:
New In Theaters
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
Gook
Crown Heights
Sidemen: Long Road to Glory
New To Redbox
The Fate of the Furious
Friday, August 18
Prep 4 Success! Back To School Donations Drive
Drop by the Walmart on 2410 Sheila Lane and donate school supplies for our Back to School Drive. For more information Click Here.
Saturday, August 19
15th Annual Seafood Splash
The 15th installment of the Seafood Splash represents the best of all the Blue Crabs, Shrimp, Fish, Chicken, & more. Musical guests including DJ Drake and hosted by Kels & Mike Street. Rain or Shine event!!!!!! For more information Click Here.
Sunday, August 20
Brew-B-Q
The second annual RVA Brew-B-Q celebrates barbecue and craft beer at the 17th Street Farmer’s Market.
Expect pulled pork, chicken and ribs and Virginia craft brews. Festivities kick off at Noon.
